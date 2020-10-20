National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda today launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that her party “breaks society, but my party BJP unites society.”

Addressing an assembly of a group people belonging to different communities like Adivasi, Gorkha and Rajbanshi living across North Bengal, Mr Nadda alleged that Miss Banerjee-led TMC government “desperately divides the society and then rules it.”

“The party instigates a community to demand something more to create division in other communities to rule. TMC breaks the community, but BJP unites society,” he said.

“You have expressed your views, thoughts and needs verbally and even in writing. You have spoken in your own local languages. Sometimes, it was difficult to understand. But by heart I felt the language of your hearts, what you wanted to say,” Mr Nadda told the gathering.

Describing the objective of today’s meeting, the BJP president added: “You may think what the party leadership will do for us. Whether the government will do the needful! What the government will do depends on the policy of the government and the main policy of the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is ‘Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Viswas…” BJP wants to go with you altogether.”

Briefing the Press on Mr Nadda’s programmes, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said that the BJP party president did not specify the Hill issues as an “example of divideandrule policy of Mamata Banerjee’s government. “But being an MP of Darjeeling, I have noticed how TMC has created 16 community-based development boards to divide and rule them,” Mr Bista said.

According to him, Mr Nadda garlanded the statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma, a legendary personality in the Rajbanshi community, at Naukaghat in Siliguri, and offered prayers at a Kali temple in the heart of Siliguri. He also attended a closed-door meeting with party leaders looking after districts, Assembly segments, MLAs and MPs of North Bengal.

After attending Mr Nadda’s meeting, BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in Bengal after six months.

On the other hand, Mr Bista said that Mr Nadda discussed the central government’s “empowerment and employment of people,” and how 76 lakh farmers have been allegedly deprived in the state, and how the needy people have been deprived of the Ayushmann Bharat project, and assured Minimum Wages for tea workers within two-three months, tribal status to 11 Gorkha communities and recruitment of Narayani Sena among the Rajbanshi people.

Significantly, Mr Nadda spoke in Bengali to speak about how chief minister Mamata Banerjee “desperately did not implement Ayushmann Bharat and even opposed the Farm Bills.”

Mr Nadda stressed on the need to showcase the Prime Minister’s Kishan Samman Nidhi and its importance to “expose” the TMC government’s “anti-farmer” stand.

“You please dislodge Mamata Banerjee’s government in April 2021, and the project will be implemented from the next day in West Bengal,” he said.

Mr Nadda specifically said that his party was committed to finding a ‘permanent political solution’ to the Hill problem.

Mr Nadda also said that following the line of Himachal Pradesh, he would propose setting up a hub of medicinal plants in the Cinchona plantation area in Mangpo in Darjeeling.

“I spoke to the railway minister today. A meeting will be held with the Railway authorities and MPs from North Bengal to resolve the present problems of railway network in North Bengal,” Mr Nadda also said.

Mr Nadda also told the audience; “Has not PM Narendra Modi provided Rs 1500 crore among 20 crore people amid the Covid-19 pandemic, three gas cylinders among eight crore women and allotment of five kg grains and one kg pulses among 80 crore poor people till Diwali and Chhat festivals?”