A gang of armed dacoits looted a jewellery store of a multinational company at gunpoint in broad daylight at NS Road in Raiganj town in North Dinajpur district and decamped with jewellery, including gold and diamond, worth several crores of rupees.

Such a daring dacoity in broad daylight and in a populated area in the town has sent people in panic mode.

After being informed, police immediately turned up at the spot and started investigations. The criminals are yet to be caught, sources said.

According to employees of the store, five persons wearing motorcycle helmets barged into the shop at around 11 am, while two of them held the employees at gunpoint and confined them in a corner.

“The three other person slooted all the gold and diamond jewellery and fled on their cotorcycles,” a store staff said.

General Secretary of the West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce Shankar Kundu expressed concerns about the incident and said that traders were now panic-stricken. “We have urged police to hunt down the criminals soon. Otherwise, we have to start a movement, demanding security,” he said.

The Superintendent of Police of the Raiganj Police district, Sana Akhtar, said, “We have started investigations. The employees of the store are being interrogated, while police is checking the CCTV footage. The criminals will be caught soon.”