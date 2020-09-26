Officials of the state government here allegedly procured poor quality rice under the Decentralized Procurement (DCP) Scheme, which is being reimbursed by the central government.

Following the allegations, a central team comprising FCI (Food Corporation of India) officials recently visited some depots in the Siliguri sub-division after informing officials engaged in quality control of the Food and Supplies department of the matter, it has come to light.

According to sources, rice mill owners, in connivance with “handling agents,” allegedly procured rice meant for central government’s schemes, including the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojona, from neighbouring Bihar and supplied them.

In a recent inspection conducted by FCI officials, officials of the state food and supplies department came to know that poor quality rice was stored in the Leusipakhri Depot in the Phansidewa Block. Apart from Leusipakhri, the team also visited other depots located at Bagrakote and Salbari and warehouses near Uttarkanya at Kamrangaguri.

One FCI official, Ajay Baruah, who was seen busy in clearing rice-laden rakes in Siliguri every day, refused to comment on the matter.

Another senior FCI official, Subhashis Chakraborty, also said he was not supposed to speak to the media about any such issues. Similarly, another official who looks after quality control and who is associated with the Food and Supplies Department, Swapan Roy, said he was in no position to comment without going through the remarks of FCI officials.

“FCI officials will also inspect others such points in Jalpaiguri district,” a source said today.

Very interestingly, though the inspector in-charge of the Leusipakhri Depot, M Sherpa, refused to comment, District Controller of Food and Supplies, SS Das said: “A few days ago, we received a compliant of poor quality rice being stored. We have already replaced them. We have warned rice millers.”

Asked to comment on how he allowed storage of 10,000 metric tons of rice in a depot, though its capacity is just over 800 MT, Mr Das said: “Everything is clear through the online go-down management system.”

Director, District Distribution, Procurement and Supply, Dr Ajay Bhattacharya, said there are standing instructions that the quality of rice from “miller to dealer” be checked properly.

“If there is any complaint, the poor quality rice would be replaced immediately,” he said.