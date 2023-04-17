‘Location survey’ for train to popular shrine

The Indian Railways has given approval to conduct the ‘Final Location Survey’ for direct rail connectivity to Khatu Shyam ji Shrine, the world famous religious centre located near Ringas in Rajasthan, the Northeast Frontier Railway said today.

Every year, thousands of devotees visit the Khatu Shyam ji Shrine through various modes like rail, road and foot.

“Around 30,000 devotees visit the place every day and 4 to 5 lakh devotees come on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Around 10 lakh devotees come during the occasion of Ekadasi, while 30 to 40 lakh devotees come during the 15-day March fair. Khatu Shyam ji Shrine is one of the most visited Indian temples,” the NF Railway said in a statement.

“Devotees coming by train first reach Ringas and reach Khatu Shyam ji Shrine by various means. In order to make the journey from Ringas to Khatu Shyam ji Shrine easier and safer, the Railways has approved survey of the new rail line from Ringas to Khatu Shyam ji Shrine under the plan to connect the centres of cultural heritage and religious faith. As soon as the survey is completed, approvals will be given to start work on this new railway line,” said Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NF Railway