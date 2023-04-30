Trains cancelled, short terminated

The NF Railway has decided to partially cancel, short terminate and reschedule some trains due to the ongoing construction work of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Jagiroad station under the Lumding division.

“For undertaking the construction works of the Road Over Bridge, a traffic block (train control/cancellation) will be necessary at the Jagiroad station for about 18 days,” the NFR said today.

The trains short terminated/originated from Bathnaha railway station instead of Jogbani station include Train No 07553 (Katihar-Jogbani DEMU Special) & Train No 07559 (Katihar-Jogbani DEMU Special). The trains commencing journey on 1 May will be short terminated at Bathnaha station and remains partially cancelled between Bathnaha-Jogbani.

The trains short terminated/originated from Barahu railway station instead of Lumding station include Train No 15769 (Alipurduar-Lumding Intercity Express). The train scheduled to depart from Alipurduar station on 1 May, to 20 May, will be short terminated at Barahu station and remains partially cancelled between Barahu-Lumding stations.

“Train No. 15770 (LumdingAlipurduar Intercity Express) scheduled to depart from Lumding station on 1st May, 2023 to 20th May, 2023 will be short originated from Barahu station and remains partially cancelled between LumdingBarahu stations,” the NFR said in a statement.

The train rescheduled from Mariani railway station on 1 May till 20 May includes Train No 15666 (Mariani-Guwahati BG Express).

“It will be re-scheduled at 08:15 hours from Mariani station instead of 06:05 hours,” Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NF Railway, said in the statement.