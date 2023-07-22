BSF apprehends two Hindu Bangladeshi nationals

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday night apprehended two Hindu Bangladeshi nationals, who were trying to infiltrate into India illegally through unfenced patches of Dhagram Angrapota Enclave in the Cooch Beher district.

Acting on a tip-off, troops of Dhaprahat Border Outpost in Cooch Beher apprehended them. They have been identified as Biswajit Saha (61) and his wife, BSF officials said, adding, “Biswajit was son of Late Gopal Chandra Saha and a resident of Hatkhola Road, Sutrapur, Dhaka City Corporation in Bangladesh.”

The BSF officials said the intruders wanted to move to Siliguri for livelihood.

Advertisement

The BSF seized Indian currency of Rs 5,670 and two mobile phones from their possession. The arrested duo was handed over to Kuchlibari police station with the seized items.