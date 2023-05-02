After Mohun Bagan, Siliguri gets East Bengal Road

Rivalry between two soccer giants of India, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, seems to have shifted from the football grounds of the country to the lanes, by lanes, roads and streets of Siliguri.

Thanks to the initiative taken by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, a road near the Airview More in the town was on April 2 named after the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club of Kolkata. The road was inaugurated by the mayor of Siliguri, Gautam Deb, with much pomp and grandeur at a ceremony near the Airview More in the presence of the Mariners’ top brass, top officials of SMC and the star Mohun Bagan striker Liston Colaco.

The ceremony rekindled the demand for a road in the name of the red and gold brigade and as a result of an intense campaign the 102- year-old club got a road to its name today.

The Secretary of the Siliguri East Bengal Fans’ Club, Anup Basu told this correspondent during the ceremony that they were very happy that their long-standing demand for a road in the name of their club had been granted. “We are glad that a road has been named after Mohun Bagan, but Siliguri deserved a road in the name of East Bengal much before since a vast majority of the football fans here are supporters of our club. Though Mohun Bagan had applied much after us for a road in their name, it was due to some miscommunication that the SMC couldn’t name a road after our club before,” he said.

Barring the presentation by “Ahaban,” of the popular theme song of East Bengal, “Itihash sakkhi holo” (History shall remain a witness), the inaugural ceremony held beside the Kanchenjungha Stadium in Hakimpara at 5.00 pm today was almost a replay of the program to inaugurate the Mohun Bagan Road on April 2. As in the Mohun Bagan programme, the ceremony kicked-off with the traditional Bengali song, “Bharat Abar Jagat Sabhaye Sreshtha Ashon Labe” (India will again claim the top spot among nations) sung by “Ahaban,” and the Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb and song was followed by the popular Bengali number, “Sab Khelar Sera Bangalir Tumi Football,” (Football is the most popular game of Bengal.

The East Bengal Road was then formally inaugurated by unveiling a plaque near the road by the Siliguri mayor.

Addressing a goodly gathering after the unveiling, the mayor, who openly admitted that there had been some major mistakes in the sloppily organized ceremony, said that he was thankful to East Bengal for their initiative to develop football in north Bengal. “Our region is always neglected and so are our players. But East Bengal has always helped our aspiring players and groomed them in the interest of football. Siliguri is the business hub of north Bengal and the gateway to the north-east. Development of sports here will set an example for others in north Bengal and the northeast to emulate. Though Siliguri is the city of table tennis, football is also very popular here. We have not only churned out top national and international paddlers from the town, but also produced good soccer players. It is, however, a pity that in recent years, the standard of the two games here has fallen down significantly. We hope that under the able guidance of the veteran football coaches in the town and Banga Ratna Bharati Ghosh and Arjuna Award winner paddler Mantu Ghosh, the two sports will return to their glory soon,” he said.

Among others present on the occasion were the former Indian footballers Krishnendu Roy, Bikash Panji, Bhaskar Ganguly, Manoranjan Bhattacharya, Atanu Bhattacharya, Sumit Mukherjee, Mihir Bose, Prashanta Bannerjee and Alok Mukherjee as well the Mohun Bagan assistant general secretary Rupak Saha, the deputy mayor of Siliguri Ranjan Sarkar, the SMC chairman Pratul Chakraborty, Krira Guru Amit Dam and other top SMC, administrative and Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad officials.