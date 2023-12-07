Villagers will not face drinking water problem in future: CM

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said that there was no need for interference of the Calcutta High Court in the drinking water crisis now in Kanu Sanyal’s village, under Naxalbari block since Siliguri Municipal Corporation will supply drinking water for villagers.

Speaking to reporters, CM Banerjee said: “The Darjeeling district magistrate Preeti Goyal and Siliguri Municipal Corporation Goutam Deb has briefed me about the problem and the village, which was adopted by the Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia. Mr Ahluwalia did nothing for the village. I have asked the mayor Goutam Deb to provide drinking water tanks for them until the public health engineering department completes its ongoing work for supplying safe drinking water for them.

There is no need for interference in the matter now.” Ms Banerjee also said: “The PHE is working for the drinking water project in the area and it would take some time to finish pipe laying work for water connection. The Siliguri Corporation will supply drinking water for the villagers. Villagers will be getting drinking water supplied by the PHE.

They will not face a drinking water crisis.” Notably, a group of villagers of Sabdalla, mostly tribal dominated village, appealed to the Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court in Jalpaiguri demanding safe drinking water, after water supply was suspended despite several reminders to the top administrative officials including District Magistrate and even Commissioner, Jalpaiguri division since 2019.

The CPI ML leader Dipu Halder, belonging to Naxalite leader the Late Kanu Sanyal faction, has been fighting for those villagers, who had to collect drinking water from a local river or wells. Justice Mr Abhijit Ganguly heard the case on Tuesday and asked an administrative officer, engineer and even contractor to appear before the court today.

Mr Justice Ganguly also spoke to the villagers and then heard from the officials today. As the officials today informed the court about the proposed connection of 1,500 households in three villages, Justice Ganguly asked them to complete the ongoing project by 15 January 2024. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Bagdogra this afternoon and left for Kurseong in the Hills.

CM Ms Banerjee would start her official programme from 8 December in Kurseong and other areas in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, official sources said. Ms Banerjee will come down to Siliguri on 11 December and will stay in Uttarkanya, branch secretariat and attend her last official programme at Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri on 12 December.