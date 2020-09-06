A61-year-old resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district died at the dedicated hospital for Covid-19 patients at Kawakhali in Siliguri last evening.

According to sources, the person had been referred to the Desun (Covid) Hospital from the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) on 30 August. A 65 year old resident of Bidhannagar under the Phansidewa block who had tested positive for Covid-19 also died in a private hospital, sources said.

On the other hand, Darjeeling district today recorded 70 new Covid-19 cases, sources said. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation registered 32 cases, of which 20 cases were in the corporation areas falling in Darjeeling district.

Twenty cases have been found in Naxalbari, eight cases in Matigara and two in Phansidewa blocks. Seven cases have been traced in Pulbazaar, four cases each in Darjeeling and Kurseong municipalities, four at Sukna near Siliguri, and one case in Mirik, health department sources said.

Officials said a total of 60 patients have recovered, while some of them were discharged from hospitals and some ended their treatment in home isolation.

Darjeeling district chief medical officer of health Dr Pralay Acharya yesterday said the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the district had gone up and it was around 86-87 percent, while the mortality rate had fallen to 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, continuing its downward trend in the detection of new cases of the novel coronavirus, Malda district reported only 17 cases in the past 24 hours. Officials said the 17 samples were among the 853 tested in the district.

Since 25 August, the highest number of positive cases in a single day has been 50, while the figures have been lower in most of the days.

“The fresh positive cases are from different blocks in the district like Chanchal-I, Ratua-I, Kaliachak-I, and HarishchandrapurI,” sources said.