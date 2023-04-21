With Nepal PM, NHPC team talks hydropower plans

CMD, NHPC, RK Vishnoi met Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, aka Prachanda, in Kathmandu yesterday and apprised the latter of initiatives being taken by the NHPC in Nepal.

During the meeting, Mr Vishnoi offered NHPC expertise to the neighbouring country for harnessing the untapped hydropower potential and requested for greater opportunities in Nepal.

During his visit to Nepal, the CMD also met the Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud, Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, Energy Secretary Dinesh Ghimire and CEO of IBN, Sushil Bhatta, the NHPC said in a statement today.

“The focus of discussions was on the overall hydropower development in Nepal and the key role NHPC can play in this regard. The dignitaries appreciated NHPC’s initiatives and its commitment towards development of hydropower in Nepal,” the release said.

YK Chaubey, Director (Technical), Rajat Gupta, Executive Director (SBD&C) and other senior officers of the NHPC accompanied Mr Vishnoi during the discussions.

The CMD also addressed the plenary session of the Power Summit ’23, organized by the Independent Power Producers’ Association, Nepal (IPPAN), yesterday. The session was attended by Minister for Energy, Water Resources & Irrigation, Energy Secretary, Govt of Nepal, and other delegates.

“In his key note address CMD, NHPC, deliberated on the critical role of hydropower in the overall economic development. He further emphasised on the need to develop the hydropower projects to meet the energy demand,” the release said.