Women’s active involvement vital for vibrant society: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said empowering women was vital for all-round development of the society as one cannot even imagine of a vibrant society without active involvement of women.

Addressing ‘Nari Tu Narayani’ programme to honour the women achievers of the state, Thakur said honouring the women achievers was indeed a commendable work and would go a long way in motivating the other women in the state.

The Chief Minister said Sahara Yojna has proved a boon to the families with critically ill-patients and the main objective behind starting this scheme was to provide financial assistance to families with such patients.

The state government was also committed towards empowerment of women and several schemes have been started in the state to ensure empowerment of women and mark their presence in all socio-economic activities.

Besides, Women Self Help Groups were also doing a commendable service in strengthening the economy of the women, he added.

He stated that under the Mukhya Mantri Swabalamban Yojna women entrepreneurs were being provided subsidy of 35 per cent to start their own self-employment ventures or startups.

Under the Shagun Yojna, Rs 31,000 were being provided to girls of BPL families at the time of their marriage and there was almost no field where the women had not made their presence felt, he said.

He expressed hope that all these women achievers would motivate other women to excel in their life.