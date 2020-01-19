An anganwadi worker who was deputed for administering pulse polio drops died after she skidded on snow covered path and fell into gorge in Sainj area of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

The anganwadi worker identified as Geeta Devi was going to remote area of Shakti to administer polio drops to children which was covered under thick blanket of snow due to heavy snowfall.

Geeta was accompanied by husband Bhag Chang as it takes 5-6 hours trek from the nearest road to reach the anganwari centre in Shakti.

“The incident took place in the morning she was on her way to Shakti where she was deputed to admister polio drops to children,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Banjar Binny Minhas said.

He said she slipped on snow and fell into gorge that resulted in her death.

As the news of death spread, a team comprising Block Medical Officer Ramesh and Naib Tehsildar Karan Singh were rushed to the spot and her body is being brought back after on-spot postmortem.

The district administration has provided immediate financial assistance to the victim’s family and further investigations in the matter are on.

Geeta Devi was employed in Mail Anganwadi centre at Banjar with additional responsibility of a mini-anganwadi centre at Shakti.