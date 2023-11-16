Delhi govt forms special task force for GRAP- IV implementation: Rai

A six-member special task force has been formed for proper implementation of pollution curbing measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage IV, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday..

The announcement comes as the city battles ‘severe’ air quality.

Rai said the city’s air quality index (AQI) will remain stagnant for two to three days due to low wind speed and drop in temperature. He said post Diwali, the city was at a standstill as the wind speed was low, making the pollution particles stable at surface level.

He said the decision of forming the special task force was taken as it was important to monitor the implementation of GRAP- IV on the ground amid the crucial situation.

“Special secretary will be in-charge of the special task force,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Rai held a meeting with officials concerned on the pollution situation at the Delhi secretariat to discuss ways to enforce the laws in a better way to control the sources of pollution in the city.

The city’s average AQI on Thursday was recorded at 419, falling in the ‘severe’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Rai also said that decisions on measures like odd- even vehicle rationing scheme and artificial rain can will be considered if the pollution levels hit the ‘severe plus’ mark in the city.