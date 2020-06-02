Two persons under home quarantine in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh today tested positive for COVID-19.

Both had returned to the district a couple of days ago and were found asymptomatic on their arrival when examined by the health authorities.

Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said at Dharamshala that a 56-year-old male from Sunehar, who arrived on 27 May by a private car, was found asymptomatic at the barrier.

“He is an employee of Delhi Police and tested positive for COVID-19 today,” he said. Similarly, a 22-year-old female student, a resident of Bhaniara village under Shahpur Sub-Division, arrived from Delhi by a Spicejet flight on 26 May.

She was examined asymptomatic at the airport. She has now been tested positive for COVID-19.

Both of them have been shifted to institutional quarantine in Baijnath, the Deputy Commissioner confirmed.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the biggest district of Himachal, Kangra have reached 89, 56 of them active. There was one death due to COVID-19 in Kangra and 32 patients have been cured.

In all, the state has so far reported 344 COVID-19 positive cases, with 217 active cases.