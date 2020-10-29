Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday directed the officers to prepare for 2nd groundbreaking ceremony for investment projects for which memorandum of understandings (MoUs) were signed during the Investors Meet.

After the 14th meeting of State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority (SSWC&MA), he said a target of Rs 10,000 crore has been set for the second ground breaking ceremony.

The second ground breaking ceremony will preferably be held on the occasion of completion of three years tenure of the present state government, he added.

He said in the SSWC&MA meeting, 20 proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and expansion of existing units involving an approximate investment of Rs 868.58 crore and employment potential of over 2,500 persons were approved.

The new proposals approved include M/s Prosperity 6 Pharmaceutics Unit- II in Baddi, Solan district for manufacturing of dry powder injections, dry syrups, tablets, capsules, M/s Ideal Medical Devices Pvt Ltd in Kala Amb in Sirmour district for manufacturing of single use syringes, pet bottles, corrugated cartons, needles.

M/s Vishal Engineering Company, Kala Amb in Sirmour district for manufacturing of Bottles and Caps, M/s Shriom Organics Private Limited, Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district for manufacturing of Thiocolchicoside, M/s Alutech Packaging Pvt LTD in Nalagarh in Solan district for manufacturing of foils, PVC-PVDC, M/s Allkind Healthcare UnitIII, Baddi in Solan district for manufacturing of tablet, capsules, injectables, aerosol products, cosmetic products, M/s Kumar Steelways Pvt LTD, Kala-Amb in Sirmaur district for manufacturing of MS/SS Rolled Products, SS tube/pipe, M/s Milestone Gears PVT Ltd, Baddi in Solan district for manufacturing of gears and shafts.

Expansion proposals approved include M/s JB Rolling Mills Ltd Unit-II, KalaAmb, Sirmour for manufacturing of MS Ingots/Billets, MS Bar, Angle, Channel, M/s Nestle India Limited, Haroli, Una for manufacturing of chocolate, noodles, spices, M/s JB Rolling Mills Ltd Unit-III, Kala-Amb, Sirmour for manufacturing of MS Ingots/Billets, M/s Shree Bhagwati Industries, Baddi, Solan, for manufacturing of corrugated boxes, M/s Techno Plastic Industries, Kala Amb, Sirmour for manufacturing of plastic moulded products, M/s Amco Industries, Mubarikpur, Una for manufacturing of Cast Iron, SS Products, M/s Pinetree Packaging Pvt Ltd, Baddi, Solan for manufacturing of mono cartons, M/s Perfect Packaging, Baddi, Solan, for Job Work of dry/Assembled Lead Acid Batteries, M/s Sunoxx International, Nalagarh, Solan for manufacturing of all kind of batteries and parts for batteries, M/s Vardhman Ispat Udyog, Haroli, Una for manufacturing of TMT Bars, Billets, Girders, Angles, M/s Blue Star Limited, Kala Amb, Sirmour for manufacturing of Air Conditioning Equipments, Parts, M/s Microtek New Technologies Pvt Ltd Unit- II, Baddi, Solan for manufacturing of Infra Red Thermometer, high end inverters, UPS, Solar PCU, MPPT inverter etc.

Additional Chief Secretary Industries Ram Subhag Singh assured the Chief Minister that the department would work with greater dedication to ensure implementation of maximum projects in the state. The Commissionercum-Director Industries Hansraj Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue R D Dhiman, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister J C Sharma were also present on the occasion.