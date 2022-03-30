Rules made to empower disabled to be implemented strictly in HP University

Himachal Pradesh University will protect the rights of disabled students and all the rules made to empower them will be implemented strictly, vice-chancellor Prof S P Bansal said on Tuesday.

Addressing the disabled students on ‘Chai pe Charcha’, Bansal said all the books in the university library will be digitised to enable the visually impaired students to online access them.

He assured the disabled students to provide equal facilities and opportunities in sports and said they will be trained and encouraged to participate in state level, national, and international sports events.

He announced that a pool of scribes will be prepared to provide scribe facilities to the visually impaired and other students who can not write due to disability.

He congratulated the meritorious disabled students who have won the prestigious National Fellowship and qualified JRF, NET, and SET and added free coaching to them will also be provided.

Ajai Srivastava, the convener of the program and nodal officer for disability affairs, said a large number of disabled students participated in the programme and they shared their experiences with the vice-chancellor, and raised the problems faced by them.

He added that HP University is becoming a pioneer disabled-friendly university in the country.