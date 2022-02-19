Prashar Lake in HP’s Mandi district suitable for paragliding

The picturesque Prashar Lake in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, around 180 km from state headquarters Shimla, will soon add another tourist attraction as it has been found suitable for paragliding activities.

On Friday, a team of professional paragliders from Manali conducted a survey of sites at Prashar Lake and held trial paragliding activities to assess possibilities for adventure sports in the area.

Drang MLA Jawahar Thakur who accompanied the team said the Prashar area has been suitable for paragliding activities as the landscape and hills were favourable.

“Now we will take up the issue with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali and State Tourism department for starting adventure sports activities at the site.

A team of experts from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali had already studied the slopes and hillscape of the Janjehli area for paragliding and Skiing. These sites too had been found suitable for such adventure sports activities and we are hopeful that Mandi district will soon emerge as a new destination for winter sports in Himachal Pradesh,” he added.