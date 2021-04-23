Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the peoples’ participation in containing the spread of Covid and helping the people in distress that was visible last year, is missing in the second wave of pandemic.

Thakur made these remarks during a virtual meeting with elected members of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) regarding Covid-19 situation from Shimla today and urged them to come forward to help the needy at the time of distress.

He urged the representatives to remain in constant touch with family members of Covid patients, under home isolation in their respective areas so that they do not face any difficulty and also get proper medical counselling and treatment.

“Steps must be taken to ensure that migrant labourers do not face any inconvenience and are motivated to stay back,” he said while urging ULBs representatives to come forward to motivate the people to get themselves vaccinated.

He stated that old people and those with disabilities must be helped to reach vaccination centres so that they could be vaccinated.

The elected representatives must educate the people of their respective areas regarding any misconception about vaccination.

They must come forward to distribute face masks, hand sanitizers and food kits to the poor and needy, besides, sanitary workers must be provided proper protection gears to ensure that they do not catch infection, the CM said.

He said steps must be taken to keep a better vigil on industrial areas of the state so that the migrant labourers do not get infected.

Apart from this, regular sanitization must be carried out in the towns and municipalities and steps should be taken to ensure that not more than 50 people are allowed to attend any social functions.

The Health department should provide information regarding Covid patients to the councilors so that they could contact their family members and the councilors at their own level also must keep an eye on any Covid patient in their areas.

“It is the duty of any elected representative to ensure welfare and wellbeing of the people of his or her area. The Corona pandemic this time is not only spreading at a faster pace but was also more fatal. The number of cases and deaths during the last two months have increased at a rapid pace and as many as 250 deaths have been reported in the last 2 months,” he added.

He added the state government had taken some stringent steps to check the spread of this virus and devotees/pilgrims will not be allowed in major temples from today with only routine puja will be allowed in these temples till further orders.

Besides, buses will ply with 50 per cent seat capacity and only 50 people will be permitted in all religious, social and other gatherings. It becomes the duty of the elected representatives to ensure effective implementation of the guidelines and SoPs, laid down by the state government from time to time, he stated.