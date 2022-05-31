Matter of pride for HP that function on 8 years of Modi govt being held in Shimla: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said it is a matter of pride for the people of the state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from the Ridge, Shimla on the completion of 8 years of Central government on 31st May.

Thakur stated that ministers and Members of Parliament, about 18 lakh people from across the nation would join the programme from their respective district headquarters. Beside this, crores of population of the country would also be watching live telecast of the programme.

Thakur while addressing a public meeting at Seraj in Mandi district, said the state government was ensuring all round development of every section of the society and every part of the state.

Thakur stated that fairs and festivals are part of our rich cultural heritage. He also expressed satisfaction that the people of Seraj area have kept their tradition and culture intact and have made rigorous efforts to promote their culture.

The Chief Minister said the state government has ensured uninterrupted pace of development in the state even during Covid pandemic. It is the commitment of the state government that unprecedented and unparalleled development has been witnessed in the state during the present tenure of the government.

As women constitute 50 percent of the population of the state, therefore to facilitate them the state government has reduced the bus fare for women by 50 percent in HRTC buses.

Besides this, the state government also decided to enhance free electricity from 60 units to 125 units. The decision of the government to provide free electricity of 60 units has benefitted 11 lakh consumers in the state. Similarly, the decision of free water supply in rural areas of the state would benefit 90 per cent population of the state, he added.

He further stated that the position on which he was today was due to constant support of the people of Seraj area and all out effort has been made by him to ensure development of the area and to maintain the confidence entrusted on him by the people of the area.