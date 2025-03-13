Punjab and UAE explore bilateral trade opportunities

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday held a meeting with UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, and discussed avenues for strengthening bilateral trade, investment and cultural exchange between Punjab and the UAE.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister showcased Punjab as a land of opportunities, highlighting its strong agricultural base, industrial potential and rapidly growing business ecosystem. He emphasized that Punjab and the UAE share a natural synergy in trade and commerce, which can be leveraged for mutual benefit.

Advertisement

The CM pointed out Punjab’s stronghold in food production, dairy, and agri-processing, stating that Punjab can play a pivotal role in meeting UAE’s food security needs. He also underlined the potential for collaboration in IT, logistics, healthcare, and education, which can create new economic opportunities for both regions.

Advertisement

To give structured direction to future collaborations, it was proposed to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) that will assess and explore potential areas of mutual interest and formulate strategies for enhancing trade and investments.

A key issue raised during the discussion was the need for direct air connectivity between Punjab and UAE cities. The UAE Ambassador emphasized the importance of additional direct flights from Amritsar and Chandigarh (Mohali) airports to the UAE to facilitate trade, investment, and tourism.

Responding to this, Chief Minister Mann assured that he will take up the matter with the Union Civil Aviation Minister in the coming days, seeking approval for direct flight through UAE-based airlines. He stressed that enhanced connectivity will boost trade, tourism, and ease of travel for thousands of NRIs, businesspersons, and professionals from Punjab.

The Chief Minister further stated that better air connectivity would not only strengthen economic ties but also reduce the logistical challenges faced by travellers, who currently have to travel to Delhi for UAE-bound flights. He expressed optimism that resolving this issue will unlock greater economic potential between Punjab and the UAE.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision for expanding economic engagement and deepening Punjab-UAE relations, focusing on long-term trade and investment partnerships.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary Tejveer Singh, CEO Invest Punjab Amit Dhaka, and other senior officials of the Punjab Government.