Sitharaman offers opportunities for ADB to pilot new innovations

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda on Monday in Milan. During the meeting, she emphasized that India offers opportunities for ADB to pilot new, innovative financing products and models, a finance ministry statement said.

Sitharaman is currently in Milan to attend the four-day long 58th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank (ADB).

During her meeting with the ADB president, Sitharaman reiterated that India focuses on private sector-led economic growth and has been consistently creating a conducive policy and regulatory ecosystem through bold initiatives such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Corporate Tax Rate Reduction and GST implementation, Production-Linked Incentives, National Infrastructure Pipeline, GatiShakti National Master Plan, and StartupIndia, among others, for greater Ease of Doing Business.

Responding to her offer, Kanda expressed ADB‘s full support to India’s development priorities, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The four-day meetings will be attended by official delegations of the Board of Governors of ADB, official delegations of ADB members and international financial institutions.

The Finance Minister will participate in the Annual Meeting’s focal events including the Governors’ Business session, Governor’s Plenary Session and as a panellist in the ADB Governors’ Seminar on “Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience”.

On the sidelines of the event, the Finance Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with Finance Ministers of Italy, Japan, and Bhutan as well as heads of other international organisations, besides meeting global think-tanks, business leaders and CEOs in Milan.

She is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in Milan and also address a plenary session at the Bocconi University on “Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience.”