‘Panchvati Parks’ for senior citizens in Himachal, to promote healthy aging: Virender Kanwar

Under the ambitious project ‘Panchavati Park’, the state government has spent a sum of Rs 1566.57 lakhs since 2020 on the construction of the same in Himachal Pradesh, said Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar.

“A sum of Rs 18 crore will be spent on the construction of these parks in the state during the current financial year,” he said, adding that under the Panchavati Park project, 4 to 6 parks will be set up in lush green land in each block of the state, where the senior citizens can unwind in a lush green environment near their homes and do light cardio workouts and gentle strength training to promote healthy aging,” he said.

A total of 518 park sites have been identified in the state for setting up parks dedicated exclusively to senior citizens to date, he said, adding that so far work on setting up parks on 284 sites is in full swing while 57 senior citizens’ parks have been set up in the state so far.

“Around 200 Panchwati Parks will be set up in different parts of the state during the current financial year by spending a sum of Rs 9 lakhs on each park. Each Park will benefit around 50,000 people in rural areas by keeping aging populations healthy for longer,” said Kanwar.

Each park will have state-of-the-art exercise and recreational equipment intended to improve fitness and balance-targeting areas that typically show decline with age.

It will have one meter wide and 150 meters long stone-pitched jogging track, walking tracks, an exclusive space for yoga and meditation classes, and solar lights among other amenities like ladies, gents toilets, and flower beds, where senior citizens especially those living in remote/tribal and backward areas will be able to spend their time fruitfully, he added.

The parks will be spread over an area of around one bigha with the convergence of MGNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission (G), and Finance Commission, said Kanwar.