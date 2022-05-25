‘Modi took care of HP’s interests, Cong gave step-motherly treatment to state’

Himachal Pradesh unit of BJP on Tuesday criticized Congress for raising questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and said it was the Congress-led UPA government which meted out step-motherly treatment to the state.

State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said the former UPA government remained silent towards the demands of the state while the Modi government had sanctioned all projects to Himachal which were proposed by the state government.

Jamwal took a jibe at state Congress chief Pratibha Singh for asking Modi to announce sops to the state during his visit and said the party was politicizing the Prime Minister’s visit.

He detailed various projects sanctioned to the state in the health sector and stated that it was the BJP government which sanctioned AIIMS to Himachal, and not the previous UPA government. Besides, the Modi government also gave approval for the up-gradation of medical colleges in Chamba, Nahan and Hamirpur. The health sector in Himachal had got a boost under the Modi regime as now the hospitals of the state had 48 oxygen plants, 1,000 ventilators and more than 5,000 oxygen concentrators, he added.

He further stated that a PGI satellite centre at a cost of Rs 450 crore is being set up in Una and 6 trauma centres and a super speciality centre are also being set up in Himachal, the credit for which goes to the BJP government at the Centre.

Jamwal said the world’s largest health insurance scheme, Ayushmaan Bharat is also being run by the Modi government under which 4.28 lakh Himachal residents are registered. To date, 1.26 lakh patients have availed of free treatment under the scheme on which Rs 154 crore has been spent.

The central government has also sanctioned Rs 510 crore for three medical colleges of Hamirpur, Nahan and Chamba while the state Congress chief is claiming that it was the result of former CM Virbhadra Singh’s efforts which was entirely wrong, he added.