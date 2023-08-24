Massive landslide in Kullu’s Anni, 9 buildings come crashing down

A massive landslide in Anni area of Kullu district brought nine buildings crumbling down in the main bazaar area today morning. A green patch of tress amidst the concrete jungle of 4-storeyed buildings just caved in razing down all structures coming its way.

Loss of life has not been immediately known.

Another landslide occured in Kuklah area near pandoh where a school and a house were washed away. Ealier, seven people had lost their lives on Aug 14, when 7 people were washed away in a cloudburst at Sambhal village in Pandoh, Mandi.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh including Shimla, Mandi, Bilaspur , Kullu districts received incessant rain on Wednesday.

Many people have been evacuated from their houses in Sanyardi and Tarna in Mandi town, Panjhera village in Nalagarh and many other places where cracks have developed in houses or where land is sinking.

Meanwhile, 17 bodies out of 20 have been recovered from the deBris at the Shivmandir landslide in Shimla. Yesterday’s rainfall has hampered the relief work in all the areas where it was going on.