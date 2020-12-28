The Himachal Pradesh Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow from Manali onwards up to Lahaul Spiti district keeping in view the large number of tourists visiting Atal Tunnel at Rohtang.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu informed here on Sunday that the state Police is managing the bumper traffic in an excellent manner and it is being ensured that the tourists visiting this tourist place from various parts of the country do not face any inconvenience.

He said that on Sunday, more than 5000 vehicles crossed the Atal Tunnel Rohtang from both ends, which is the highest traffic till date. He added that total inflow to Lahaul is registered as 2800 vehicles while total outflow from Lahaul remained 2650.

Moreover, around 200 vehicles are still in the Sissu helipad parking area. Kundu said that Atal Tunnel Rohtang has become a major tourist destination of the country in a very short period of time.

The tourists preferring to visit the beautiful snow bound valley of Lahaul and they are particularly interested to see the Atal Tunnel Rohtang. He said that the police department has made special arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow from both sides of the tunnel.