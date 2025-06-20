Himachal Pradesh Police register 183 NDPS cases in a month

Adopting a zero-tolerance policy to curb the problem of drug abuse, the Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force, (ANTF) of Himachal Pradesh Police registered 183 NDPS cases.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said here on Friday that the state government had formed STF and ANTF to prevent and tackle drug abuse in the state.

Both the task forces have jointly achieved a remarkable success in the campaign being run against drugs during the last week, he said, adding that this campaign is being run by Himachal Pradesh Police under the guidance and guidelines of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

“During the period from May 19 to June 19, 183 NDPS cases were registered by the STF (14 commercial, 85 intermediate, 58 small quantity, 21 cultivation-related, 5 under Section 27), resulting in 258 arrests. Under the PIT NDPS Act, 21 preventive detention proposals were initiated; 6 detention orders were sanctioned (3 Solan, 1 each in Sirmaur, Nurpur, Kangra), with 4 proposals pending approval,” he said.

Property worth Rs 2.69 crore was attached in 5 cases and is awaiting confirmation by the competent authority.

The seizures included 33.59 kg Charas, 1.08 kg Heroin, 71.62 kg Poppy Husk, 3.39 kg Opium, 2415 tablets/capsules, 28.07 g Amphetamine, 22.08 g Ketamine, 41 injections/375 ml, 10 boxes, 0.28 g LSD, and 1,33,309 plants under cultivation, he disclosed.

Similarly, during the last one month 12 ND&PS cases were registered by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and contraband seized including Charas 8.456, Heroin 129.80 gms, Poppy Husk 17.065 kg, Capsule 480 and Poppy Plants 1,30,759.

The STF and ANTF are also raising awareness among the general public about the harmful effects of drugs through awareness campaigns, said the spokesperson.

These campaigns involve students from schools and colleges, who are encouraged to provide suggestions on how to tackle the problem of drug abuse, he said, adding that additionally, to help catch drug traffickers, the general public is encouraged to use the “Drug Free Himachal” app and the toll-free helpline number 1908.

He said that anyone can easily provide confidential information without revealing their identity.