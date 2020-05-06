A 30-year-old woman sustained burn injuries when a major fire broke out in the huts adjacent to Holly Lodge, in the upper Jakhu area, Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh on late Wednesday evening.

The woman was rushed to IGMC Shimla, informed Amit Kashyap, the DC.

Holly Lodge is the private residence of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Huge flames could be seen leaping high up from different parts of the town. The fire spread as three LPG cylinders exploded as per the sources.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they are still trying to bring it under control said the latest reports.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.