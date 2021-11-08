Jai Ram releases poetry book

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday released the book ‘Saudade – A Love Everlasting’ which is written by a young author Simran Agarwal at Shimla today.

Simran is currently pursuing B.Sc (Hons) Forestry from Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan.

While appreciating the efforts of the young author and writer, the Chief Minister said that this collection of poems would prove to be a readers delight and also inspire the budding writers.

He also wished the all the very best for her bright future and future endeavours.

Simran Agarwal also presented her poetry collection ‘Saudade – A Love Everlasting’ to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan today.

Appreciating the efforts of the author, the Governor said that through the poems she has uncovered the deep thoughts.