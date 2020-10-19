Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday ordered a probe into the question paper leak case in recruitment test for filling conductors’ posts in Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Taking cognisance of the HRTC conductors exam paper leak case, the Chief Minister said that the guilty persons will not be spared at any cost and that strong legal action would be taken against them.

“The state government would ensure complete transparency in the written examinations so that such incidents do not happen in the future,” he added.

The examination to fill posts of conductors in HRTC was held on Sunday and the question paper of the recruitment examination was reportedly leaked 20 minutes after the test started today.

The question paper soon became viral on social media, raising questions on the arrangements made by HP Staff Service Selection Commission (HPSSSC) to conduct the recruitment examination.

Sources said the question paper was leaked from an examination centre in Shimla by a candidate but he was caught by the examiner before he could cheat with the help of others.

“The question paper of B-Series of recruitment examination has been leaked by the candidate with the help of mobile but it is not clear as yet as to how the candidate managed to enter examination hall with a mobile phone.

A team of Shimla police was rushed to the spot and a case has been filed in this regard against the candidate,” sources added.

However, it is unclear that the recruitment examination for filling conductors’ posts in the HRTC will be cancelled or not.