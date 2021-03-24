Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually launched from Shimla e- Office, e-Heli Service, e-Aagman and e-Lahaul for the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district on Tuesday.

The chief minister said that all these services would go a long way in providing people friendly services to the people of Lahaul-Spiti district at a click of button.

He said that these initiatives were the best examples of optimum use of Information Technology for good governance. He said that the e-Heli service would go a long way in providing details of the flights available from different Blocks/ Sub-Division of Lahaul and Spiti, Detailed Policy about the Flight Service, Eligibility and Fee Structure, Integration of Payment Gateway and Online Approval and Rejection of Applications. He said that the service is Multilingual, easy to use and easy to access on both Mobile and Web.

Thakur said that the e- Office aims to improve operational efficiency of government departments by transitioning to a “Paper Less Office” environment by implementing e-Office application in the district with which the overall working of the district administration will become more effective and efficient.

He said that e-Office would ensure that the file work in the departments and inter-departmental movement of files would be done electronically. He said that with this system, movement of receipts and files would become seamless and would ensure more transparency in the system since each and every action taken on a file would be recorded electronically. He said that this would also ensure maintaining a proper and effective record.

The chief minister said that e-Lahaul web application has been developed for registration of local vendors for setting up temporary stalls of their business in Lahaul & Spiti district.

He said that the main objective behind the application is to identify legal vending and to make the process of registration transparent and efficient. He said that the application would ensure automatic registration of vendors, auto fees calculation for different categories of vendors and payment gateway integration.

Thakur said that web application “e-Heli Service” has been developed by district administration with the help of IT department which would go a long way in facilitating the people of the district in getting helicopter services particularly during the month of winter. He said that the Atal Tunnel Rohtang which was dedicated to the nation last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened new vistas of tourism for the people of this tribal district. The Atal Tunnel Rohtang has emerged as a big tourist attraction and with launch of e-Aagman proper check on flow of tourists would be ensured.

Information Technology Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda said that Lahaul-Spiti would become the first district of the State in effective adopting of e-office in the State. He said that district administration Lahaul & Spiti with the help of Department of Information Technology has been working on many IT initiatives to provide citizen services digitally to the citizens of district. He said that the e-office would help in ensuring transparency in official functioning particularly in landlocked hinterlands of the State. He also thanked the Chief Minister for giving due consideration to the district in the Budget for the year 2021-22.