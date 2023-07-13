60,000 tourists evacuated: HP CM

It took three days, comprising 60 hours of rescue operations to rescue and evacuate 60,000 tourists in Himachal Pradesh after it was ravaged due to heavy rains.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday that it took 60 hours of rescue operations and efforts to provide necessary guidance for the rehabilitation of affected individuals and restoration of roads and communication networks in the worst affected flood-hit areas of Kullu-Manali, and Lahaul Spiti districts.

He applauded the concerted efforts of local authorities and all relevant stakeholders.

While talking to the media in Kullu and Mandi on Thursday, the Chief Minister specifically acknowledged the promptness and efficiency demonstrated in the rescue and restoration endeavors, highlighting the temporary reinstatement of electricity, water, and mobile network services within 48 hours by officials.

Sukhu stated that 60,000 tourists out of the 70,000 and local residents had been successfully evacuated from Kullu and Lahaul Spiti districts.

It could be accomplished due to the dedication and commitment of the 1,000 officials deployed in the affected areas of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts, he added.

The Chief Minister informed the media that ongoing efforts were underway to evacuate the remaining 10,000 individuals who are currently putting up at Kasol and Tirthan Valley and were reluctant to leave their vehicles. To alleviate their concerns, Sukhu assured them that their vehicles would be safeguarded.

He further stated that an officer up to the rank of ASP has been deputed in Kasol, to persuade these tourists to move out with the assistance of the district administration safely for their destinations.

An arrangement has been made wherein the local administration will be issuing an official receipt, guaranteeing the retrieval of their vehicles once the connecting roads are fully restored, by showing the same.

In response to queries from the media, Sukhu disclosed that the Israeli embassy has also reached out to the state government, expressing their willingness to evacuate their nationals from the affected areas of Kasol and Tirthan through their own special sorties for which the state government has no such objection.

He said that all the foreign tourists are safe and essential commodities were being ensured to them.