Jai Ram directs to seek forest clearance within stipulated time period

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday directed to complete the procedures related to forest clearances in various construction works within the stipulated period.

He made these remarks while presiding over the review meeting of various developmental projects in the Seraj assembly constituency and also directed the officers to ensure quality in all construction works and time-bound completion of the works.

Thakur said the construction work of 1,094.626 km of roads has been completed by March 31, 2022, and tarring on 449 km of roads has also been completed in the constituency.

Out of 78 panchayats of the Seraj assembly constituency, road facilities have been provided in 76 panchayats. Besides this, 214 villages out of a total of 274 villages have been connected by road facilities in the area, the CM said.

He stated that Rs 237.35 crore was being spent under CRF in the constituency and works on seven projects were in progress. Rs 101.42 crore have been sanctioned for 13 projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna and work of which was under progress.

In addition, Rs 76.17 crore has been sanctioned for eight projects under NABARD in constituency, the work of which was in progress and 67 works were being done by Public Works department in the area including 34 of Education department, 12 of Health department, three each of Technical Education and Animal Husbandry department, two works of Tourism department, the construction work of which would soon be completed.

He directed to complete the construction work of 10 major bridges in the area at the earliest and said construction work of 24 major projects worth Rs 262.03 crore was being done by Jal Shakti department in Seraj area, out of which work on 12 has been completed. As many as 44 Gram Panchayats and 275 villages have been fully covered under the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Yojana.

While reviewing the works of the Tourism department, the CM directed the officers to complete the construction work of the ropeway in Bagulamukhi and various projects under the Nai Rahein Nai Manzilen scheme at the earliest. He asked the officers of Tourism and Forest Departments to work in coordination for timely completion of various development works.

Thakur also reviewed filling up of vacant posts in various institutions, announcements made by the Chief Minister, Community Health Center building Balichowki, Gadagushaini and Thunag, Forest Rest House Balichowki, Raingalu, Kelodhar and Panjain, construction of Lok Bhawan and construction of Panchayat Bhawan in new Panchayats. He also reviewed the progress of various development works including construction of 33 KV sub-station and construction work of various bus stands.

Earlier, he presided over the meeting of Shikari Devi Temple Committee and said that works of trekking routes, railing, stairs, etc have been completed with an expenditure of Rs 70 lakh under Nai Rahein Nai Manzilein Scheme by Tourism department. He directed the authorities to expedite the completion of various works related to Shikari Devi Temple.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Additional Chief Secretary R D Dhiman, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Subhasish Panda, secretaries and heads of various departments and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.