Jai Ram counters opposition, challenges to prove lies in Guv’s address

Countering Congress allegations terming Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s address as a bundle of lies, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday listed achievements of his government and challenged opposition to prove lies.

Talking to media, Thakur said the walkout during the Governor’s address by Congress members proves that they were not keen to play a constructive role in the budget as was the case in previous sessions of the state assembly.

“The opposition members seem to be keen on deliberately creating disruptions in the house instead of seeking debates in the assembly on issues concerning the common man. They are claiming that the Governor’s address is a bundle of lies which is wrong,” he said, while asking the Congress members to prove the lies in the Governor’s address.

Responding to a query on protests by employees and various sections of the society to get their demands fulfilled, he stated that the state government will not accept every demand if they start agitations.

“If someone thinks that they can pressurise the state government to concede to their demands by staging protests, I want to make it clear that the government will not fall for any pressure. The state government will not listen to those who want to get their demands fulfilled through agitations. We want that if some section has some issues they can come forward to get their issues resolved.” he added.

He warned the agitating employees of action if they chose the way of protests by violating the rules to get their demands fulfilled.

He also promised to take strict action against the culprits behind the mishap at the illegal firecracker factory in Una district and said the concerned minister will give a reply on the issue on the floor of the house.

Besides, a case has been lodged in the firecracker factory tragedy in Una district and strict action will be taken against the guilty at earliest, he said while admitting that the firecracker factory was being run illegally.

Responding to the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri who had termed it as the last budget of the present BJP government, Thakur stated that Congress is daydreaming to return to power in the state.