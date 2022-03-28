Jai Ram congratulates Dr Pramod Sawant on being sworn as Goa CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday congratulated Dr Pramod Sawant for being sworn in as Chief Minister of Goa at Bambolim near the state capital Panaji.

Swant was sworn in for the second term in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states, Union Ministers and other galaxy of leaders.

Thakur expressed hope that Goa would progress by leaps and bounds in coming years under the visionary and able leadership of Dr Pramod Sawant.

Jai Ram Thakur personally attended the oath taking ceremony function of Dr Pramod Sawant.