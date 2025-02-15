Goa CM and Cabinet take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, along with his Cabinet colleagues and the state party president, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Saturday.

He praised the grandeur of the event and commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his visionary leadership and flawless execution in organizing the Mahakumbh.

Highlighting the participation of 50 crore devotees, CM Sawant described it as a testament to the event’s immense scale and divine significance.

Expressing his gratitude to CM Yogi and the Uttar Pradesh government, he lauded their meticulous planning and execution of the Mahakumbh.

Sawant congratulated CM Yogi for orchestrating this grand spiritual gathering and, on behalf of the people of Goa, thanked him for making the experience both divine and joyous.

CM Sawant, along with his party’s state president and Cabinet members, arrived at Prayagraj Airport before proceeding to the Triveni Sangam, where he performed a ritualistic holy dip.

Praising CM Yogi’s leadership, he stated that participating in this grand spiritual event and experiencing the sacred dip was truly special. He described the Mahakumbh as a divine and magnificent event that brings joy to millions.

Notably, a special train service has been arranged for people from Goa to attend the Mahakumbh. CM Sawant emphasized that being part of this spiritually uplifting moment is a wonderful experience for everyone.

Since its commencement on January 13, the Mahakumbh has witnessed an overwhelming participation of over 50 crore devotees.

Expressing his delight, CM Sawant remarked that this massive turnout is a testament to the festival’s grandeur and profound spiritual significance.

He further emphasized that both he and his entire delegation felt deeply honored to witness and be part of this sacred event.

On behalf of the people of Goa, he thanked CM Yogi for ensuring the smooth execution of such a massive gathering and wished him continued success in organizing this extraordinary festival.