Jai Ram chides Cong for raising issue of HP IPS officer’s indictment by NIA in assembly

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday expressed displeasure over Congress member Jagat Singh Negi for raising the issue of indictment of HP cadre IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi by NIA in Vidhan Sabha and said such issues shouldn’t be raised in the house.

Replying to cut motion moved by Congress members during the ongoing budget session, Thakur said Congress member Jagat Singh Negi shouldn’t have raised the issue in the house.

“The matter is being investigated by a national agency and there must be a proper investigation before NIA took the action against the IPS officer. We shouldn’t discuss such issues in the house and the NIA officers have acted as per law and evidence,” the CM said while refusing to make further comments on the entire issue.

The CM while replying to opposition members’ charge of complete law and order failure in the state, said the Dev Bhoomi has a rich culture which is followed by people of the state. So we can’t accept that all is not well with the law and order situation in the state. While it is a fact that some try to incite people to create law and order situations after some cases come to notice but such incidents are being handled carefully.

The state government is ensuring speedy investigation into criminal cases and though police act in a preemptive manner to stop crimes, we have to admit that some incidents are bound to happen.

However, the state government is ensuring that guilty doesn’t go unpunished, he said.

He stated that if there is some lapse then action is taken against erring officials which the governor has done in the past but it won’t be correct to say the law and order situation is out of control as it will impact moale of cops working honestly and dedicatedly day and night.

Earlier cases weren’t filed in small matters but now people are aware and they make it a point to register a complaint with the police.

In fact, the state government has given directions to register complaints whether it is a small case or trivial issue so as to ensure justice to the aggrieved.

He compared the crime cases as murder, attempt to murder, crime against women etc with cases during four years rule of previous Congress government and said overall the number of crime cases have witnessed decline during present BJP regime.

He lauded the state Police for winning many awards at national level for better functioning and also the Police Orchestra band which won laurels in TV reality show.

Responding to opposition members allegation terming mask challans as loot, Thakur said the cops challenged people at crowded public places to make people aware of the threat of Coronavirus and it was necessary at that time.

He admitted to the suggestion of shortage of cops in force and stated that it is true more recruitment is needed in police force which will be done in due course of time.