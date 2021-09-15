IIT Roorkee, Shoolini University sign MoU to find solutions for issues concerning HP

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee and Solan based Shoolini University on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will have a special focus on solving problems related to Himachal Pradesh.

The MoU will also work towards contributing to smart agriculture, smart cities, digital medicine and EduTech to make the world way better place through the power of technology.

It would encourage and involve budding entrepreneurs and researchers to help build cyber-physical systems and smart technologies of tomorrow, besides helping the faculty and students of Shoolini University.

The MoU would place emphasis on entrepreneurship development and training related to cyber-Physical systems and new-age technologies.

It will explore opportunities to identify good quality CPS related patents, projects and publications developed by students and faculty members of Shoolini University and convert them into real products that can solve societal needs.

iHuB Divyasamapark, a Technology Innovation Hub, is a joint initiative of the Centre’s Science and Technology department and IIT Roorkee with MOU opening doors for funding innovative projects in the cyber-physical systems and use of technology in agriculture, healthcare and other verticals.

The MoU was signed by Shoolini varsity vice-chancellor Atul Khosla in the presence of chancellor Dr PK Khosla and CEO iHUB Divyasampark Manish Anand.

“The project was set up under National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems ( NM-ICPS) with a seed fund of Rs 135 crore.

It aims to enable innovation in the focus area of Smart devices, Materials and Technologies for cyber-physical systems.

These innovations are going to play a key role in achieving the objective of Industry 4.0 and Digital India.

Technologies so developed will help in making Indian MSMEs globally competitive, Healthcare affordable and accessible to every Indian, and creating Smart Cities.

With the help of this seed fund, we would be supporting innovators and start-ups,” said Prof Atul Khosla.

Manish Anand said he was delighted to sign the MoU with a young, dynamic and most importantly innovation-driven varsity to innovate in the broader area of cyber-physical systems for the future industry, smart cities, smart agriculture and digital health.

Special focus would be on solving problems related to Himachal Pradesh, Anand added.