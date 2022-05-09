HP witnessed unprecedented development under present BJP rule: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the people of the state have witnessed unprecedented and unparalleled development during the present tenure of the BJP government.

Addressing a public meeting at Gohar in Mandi district, Thakur said the state government was laying emphasis on quality and expansion of health facilities in the state. He said the opening of a primary health center in Gram Panchayat Saroa has fulfilled the long pending demand of the area, which would benefit a population of about 10 thousand persons.

In the last four and a half years, the state government has ensured upliftment of all sections of the society including women, senior citizens and other weaker sections. The state government has ensured employment and self-employment opportunities in the government and private sectors.

He stated that earlier this area was connected to the Electricity section of Gohar Electricity sub-division Sainj and the people of this area had to travel a lot for related works. Now three panchayats of the area namely Saroa, Kandi and Anah have been connected with the power sub-division Pandoh with the commissioning of the Saroa electricity section, which will benefit about 3000 people.

Till the year 2017 in Gohar Electricity Sub-Division, there was 106.4 kilometre HT line of 33KV, which has now increased to 123.4 kilometers, 387 km HT line of 22 KV was now 485 kms, 119 km HT line of 11KV has been increased to 138 kms, whereas LT line of 1980 km has been increased to 2440 km.

Similarly, in the year 2017 there were 561 distribution transformers in Gohar Vidyut sub-division, which has presently been increased to 674, while the number of 33/22/11 KV sub-stations has increased from four to five, he added.

Mandi Zila Parishad Chairman Pal Verma, Milk Federation Chairman Nihal Chand Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, Chief Engineer Electricity Mandi zone Yashwant Thakur, Superintending Engineer Electricity Circle Mandi Praveen Dhiman, Chief Medical Officer, Senior Executive Engineer Electricity, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, officers of BJP Mandal, officers of various departments were present along on this occasion.