HP, US Embassy to partner for skill development, women empowerment

A delegation from the US Embassy on Tuesday visited Himachal Pradesh University to discuss ways for partnership in various areas especially skill development and women empowerment.

The US Embassy delegation was led by Catherine Fischer and Joy King and they visited HP University’s Biotechnology Incubation Centre (BIC-HPU).

The University was represented by vice-chancellor Prof Sikander Kumar along with other officers while the state government was represented by Deepika Khatri, Executive Director, Industry department’s State Entrepreneur Development Centre.

The state officials and US delegation discussed various issues related to mutually beneficial areas especially entrepreneurship development, skill development, livelihood opportunities besides several issues related to women empowerment.

The US Delegation was impressed by the progress made by the Centre in encouraging the start-up activities and the prototypes developed were also shown to the delegates.

After the visit, Catherine elaborated upon the specific areas where the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs run by the US Embassy Nexus space, OGPQ can contribute.

She also discussed other possibilities of arranging resource persons, experts in specific areas, the safety of women at workplace and other online as well as offline help besides exploring more areas for mutual benefit can be initiated.

The US Delegation was very much impressed by the overall growth and present working of the University and hoped that in future more possibilities will be explored.

HP University vice-chancellor Professor Sikandar Kumar appreciated the efforts of the Biotech Incubator and assured full support for future activities which will help the varsity and the state to grow faster and find better opportunities for the pass-outs.