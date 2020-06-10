Himachal Pradesh University’s Department of Bio-Technology (DBT) that was established in 1995, has been ranked amongst the Top-10 technology institutes in the country, Vice Chancellor Sikander Kumar said on Wednesday.

Kumar said the department has been rated as B++ by Biotech Consortium India Limited (BCIL) as per a survey and placed this tiny hill state University among top ten Bio-Technology Institutes of India.

“The Department of Bio-Technology, Government of India has approved the Post Graduate M.Sc Bio-Technology Program for HP University with an intake of 30 and total financial assistance of about Rs 6 Crores for 5 year starting from the academic session 2020-21,” he added.

He further stated that under it, students will get Rs 50,000 stipend for two years and in addition to this, every student of final year will get Rs 50,000 grant to emerge as future entrepreneurs.

The Bio-Technology department has produced excellent alumni working all across the Globe in Universities, R&D Institutes, IITs, IISc, Industries, government sector and also few have set up their Business Ventures in India and abroad, he added.

Prof Arvind Kumar Bhatt, the Coordinator of Centre sponsored programme, said the mode of the selection for 30 seats would be through All India Entrance Test “GAT-B (DBT-RCB)” with eligibility of 10+2+3 system.

The students with graduate degrees in life science, biological, physical, agricultural, Veterinary and fishery science, Pharmacy, Engineering and Technology, 4 years B.Sc (Physical Assistant Course), MLT, Medicine (MBBS, BDS) will be eligible for admission.

“As a result of sincere efforts, the students have excelled in many spheres and this year, all the final year students have qualified GATE – 2020 and three have qualified NET/JRF.

One of our last year’s student, Nancy was selected for Indian Institute of Science Bangalore and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, two more students qualified TIFR, two students joined PhD in JNU and others have also been placed,” he added.