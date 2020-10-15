Himachal Pradesh University on Wednesday started the process of admissions for Post Graduate (PG) courses, announcing that students will have to apply online by 20 October. A HP university official said the admissions in PG courses will be given on merit basis and the varsity will release the first cut-off list on 21 October.

“The University will declare UG final year results of around 37,000 students by 15 October and they can submit their marks online till 20 October. The university had received awards of all students in the examination branch on 12 October and the process to prepare results was almost complete,” he added. The official said the HP University will complete the admission process for PG courses by 31 October.

The official further stated that HP University Vice-Chancellor Sikander Kumar had announced to increase of 10 percent seats in the existing seats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates for admission to the campus based PG courses in all teaching departments/Institutes from the academic session 2020-21. “The increased seats will be filled up from the existing candidates who have already applied for admission through online mode and a chance is given to the candidates to add the EWS category to their online form by opening the portal. If these seats remain vacant then these seats neither be filled with other categories nor these will be carried forward,” he added.