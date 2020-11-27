Himachal Pradesh University physics department professor and Commonwealth fellow, Mahavir Singh has featured in a list of top 2 per cent of world scientists that has been released by Stanford University recently.

HP University spokesperson said Prof Mahavir Singh has been listed in the category of Immunology, a branch of Medicines in which Competition was very hard and close, and only three other scientists from India had featured in the list.

“The database of scientists is created to provide updated analyses and a publicly available database of 1,00,000 top scientists that provide standardized information on citations, h-index (an index to measure an individual’s scientific research output), co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator.

Such citation metric provides a basis to measure and reflect the impact of a published journal,” he added.

The spokesperson said Singh had used Magnetic Nano-technology for various biological cells, Enzymes and other biological entities to enhance its activity and strengthen other physical and chemical parameters.

“The beauty of Magnetic Nano Technology is that it is Eco Friendly, Bio Compatible, Biodegradable and safe to use in Medical Science. In Nano technology there are challenging issues like safety, environment and commercial use.

But in Magnetic Nano Technology it is safest so as to use in Medical Science. Prof Singh has used this magnetic Nano technology for the last ten years in various areas of biological science, Communication and storage sectors,” he added.

He added that Singh was actively working on the areas of Nano Technology in collaboration with Brest University, France, King Abdulla University, Saudi Arabia and Dundee University, UK.

The US-based Stanford University had recently released a list that represents the top 2 percent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines. The exhaustive list has 1,59,683 persons with nearly 1,500 scientists, doctors and engineers from India.

The report was prepared by Prof John PA Ioannidis of Stanford University and his team.