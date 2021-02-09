The Himachal Pradesh government will start the second phase of vaccination of frontline workers from 10 February under which around 48,000 officials of various departments will get the Covid vaccine.

State National Health Mission (NHM), Mission Director Dr Nipun Jindal informed about this after reviewing COVID-19 vaccination drive with all the CMOs, district immunization officers and the In-charges of various medical colleges of district hospitals.

“Around 48,000 frontline workers from the State Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Urban Development, Revenue and Panchayati Raj Departments have been identified to be vaccinated in the second phase. The 2nd phase shall commence from 10 February,” he added.

He said till Saturday, the state has achieved coverage of more than two-third of Health care workers for the 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine which was barely 24 percent a week ago. The average number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the state per session is 58, which is higher than the national average.

Jindal further stated that the district authorities had been given directions to complete the first dose of Health Care Workers by 9 February. However, for such Health care workers who could not get vaccinated due to any reason, another mop-up round has been scheduled on 12 Feb, 2021. The vaccine wastage in the state has been 2.5 per cent only which is way lower than the admissible figure of 10 per cent.

“The district health teams have been directed to target the districts, sub division headquarters and the battalion where the load of this vaccination is high.

The district authorities have been further directed to accomplish 50 per cent vaccination of the frontline workers till 13 February i.e. a day before the pulse polio immunization in the state,” he added.

He informed that close to 90,000 doses of the Covishield are being distributed from the State vaccine store.

The Union government has assured continuous supply of vaccine to meet the targets of vaccination and to that effect the state might receive another 1,87,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine within this week, he added.