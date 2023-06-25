HP reinstates annual assessment for Class X, XII board exams

With the aim to revamp the system in the field of education, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved the reinstatement of the annual assessment system, eliminating the term system for the 10th and 12th class board exams.

This implies that students in these classes will now only appear for their annual exams once in a year.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Sunday that the term system was not beneficial for education and students’ interests.

“Due to the term system, the children were getting less time to revise their syllabus and due to having two examinations in one academic session, the studies of the children were also getting hampered,” he said.

He added that the process of conducting exams and checking papers also took a considerable amount of time for completing the process of examination and evaluation.

Additionally, it imposed a financial burden on students, as they had to pay double the fees for appearing in exams twice, he said. Besides, holidays and co-curricular activities were also scheduled according to the annual pattern, he added.

Himachal is a geographically diverse state, with variations in teaching days due to different holidays and weather conditions in various regions.

As per geographical condition, there are five vacation zones in the state: summer, winter, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and other winter-affected areas.

Sukhu said that the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, along with the CBSE Board, already follow the annual assessment system.

“Considering all these factors, the decision was made to abolish the term system and restore the annual system in Himachal Pradesh also,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was actively working to improve the system across various domains, aiming to provide accessible and high-quality education to students.

The reinstatement of the annual system is a step in this direction, and further measures will be taken to enhance student quality and education in the future, said the Chief Minister.