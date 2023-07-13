HP received four times more rainfall in four days than normal

The state of Himachal Pradesh received 436 per cent more excess rainfall than normal in the four days between July 7 and July 11.

As per IMD, Shimla, all the districts of the state received rainfall in excess, more than normal, with the highest departure being observed in Kinnaur, Kullu, and Solan.

The normal rainfall in the state from June to September (Monsoon period) is 734.4 mm, which is based on the average rainfall data from 1971 to 2020.

HP received 223 mm of rain against its normal rainfall of 41.6 mm in four days (July 7 to 11 July), with a departure of 436 percent.

With a departure of 861 per cent, Kinnaur district received 107.6 mm of rainfall during these four days, whereas the normal rainfall is 11.2 mm. Kullu received 280.1 mm of rainfall against the normal of 30.7 mm, which is a departure of 812 percent. Solan received 472.6 mm, while the normal is 52 mm, a departure of 809 percent.

Similarly, Shimla district received 268.9 mm rainfall, which was 660 percent above the normal, whereas Sirmaur received 514 mm rainfall, which is 657 percent above the normal. In fact, Sirmaur received the highest rainfall in these four days among all the districts.

Bilaspur received 335.9 mm of rainfall, which is 655 percent more than normal.

The unprecedented rains led to widespread damage to public and private property due to overflowing major rivers, blockage of roads, landslides, flashfloods, damage to bridges, and complete disruptions of electrical and communication systems, including loss of human lives.

Meanwhile, seven districts created a new all-time high record in rainfall during the 24-hour period.

The 56-year-old record was shattered in Shimla, as it received 185 mm rain against the previous single-day rainfall recorded at 170 mm on July 25, 1966.

Kullu district received 131.3 mm of rainfall on July 11, breaking the record of 52 years, when it received 105.1 mm of rain on the same day in 1971.

Lahaul-Spiti surpassed 72 year-old record when it rained 83 mm on 9 July against the previous record of 78 mm on 28 July 1951. While Sirmaur broke a 50-year-old record when it rained 220 mm on 10 July as compared to 189.2 mm on 26 July 1973.

Hamirpur with 160.5 mm rainfall on 9 July, broke a 27-year-old record of 30 July 1966.

On July 9, Solan witnessed 107 mm and Kangra 166 mm rainfall, breaking eight and two-year-old records respectively.