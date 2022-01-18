HP to opt for online employment fairs to provide jobs to youth

The Himachal Pradesh government is mulling to organize online employment fairs to provide more job opportunities to the youth of the state, State Industries Minister Bikram Singh said.

After a meeting with industry representatives last evening in Shimla, Singh said the state government was laying special emphasis on providing employment opportunities to the youth of the state for which it is considering organising online employment fairs.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the organising employment fairs in the state and to cater to the issue, a draft was being prepared and necessary data was being collected to organize online employment fairs.

The data related to the Labour and Employment department would also be provided online,” the Industries Minister said.

Bikram Singh directed the officers to work with active vision to resolve the various issues of industrialists.

He stated that the government has made multi-pronged efforts in ease of doing business and to encourage investment in the state.

In addition, the state government has taken every possible step to provide relief to industrialists and to ensure security to labourers working in the industries during covid pandemic as the industries have continuously contributed to the Gross Domestic Product of the state.

The Industries Minister appreciated the efforts of industries in strengthening health infrastructure in the state during covid crisis. He urged the industrialists to make more contributions in health, education, environment conservation, etc under Corporate Social Responsibility.

He also assured the industrialists to sympathetically consider their suggestions and demands.

The representatives of industries gave their suggestions on various issues.

Director Industries Rakesh Prajapati, Commissioner Labour Rohit Jamwal, Additional Director Industries Tilak Raj Sharma and senior officers of the department were also present in the meeting.