HP: Minister pulls up bureaucrats for ‘crossing their limits’

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh pulled up the bureaucracy for not complying with the state government’s instructions.

He lamented that a few bureaucrats were crossing their limits, which will not be tolerated.

“I have the highest regard for the bureaucracy of the state. For a successful government, there has to be coordination between the elected government and the bureaucracy. However such an approach of bureaucrats will not be tolerated,” he warned while talking to media persons here on Saturday.

Without naming anyone, he pointed out about a bureaucrat for taking liberties and tinkering with the proposals that are sent to Delhi from the state.

“The proposals that are discussed and made here are changed before it reaches Delhi,” he rued.

“We are an elected government. The bureaucracy will not dictate us how we should work and how we shouldn’t,” he cautioned.

The Minister added that he will seriously take up the instances that have been brought to his knowledge with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

“We are here because of the people of the state, who have elected us from our respective constituencies and we have to raise the voice of the people. If the bureaucrat thinks that he will try to suppress our voice, we are in no way going to be suppressed,” he cautioned.

He said that he will again visit the disaster-affected areas to take stock of the restoration work and push for the needful.

Singh urged the central government to come forward to assist the state liberally keeping in mind the colossal loss the state has faced.

“Total loss PWD suffered in the state is around Rs 2000 crore, including damage to 1,666 roads of state PWD and National Highways in the Mandi Zone Rs 487 crore, Shimla zone Rs 590 crore, Hamirpur zone Rs 188 crore and Kangra Zone Rs 157 crore which is a huge loss and a challenge which we intend to tackle it collectively under the able leadership of Chief Minister and the cabinet,” said Singh.

Appealing to the people of the state to give serious thought to avoid such losses in the future, he said that the issue will also be discussed in the cabinet meeting that is scheduled to be held on 25 July to chalk out a future strategy.