HP includes 8 new sectors under CM Self Employment scheme

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday made amendments in Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana- 2019 (MMSY) and included 8 new activities/sectors in it, Industries Director Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said.

Prajapati informed that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced plans to expand the scheme by adding more activities under MMSY in Budget speech 2021-22.

Small Scale Service and Business Enterprises such as the establishment of Silage units, Unnat Dairy Vikas Project (A unit of minimum 10 cows or buffaloes), the establishment of cold storage facilities for milk and milk products, farm stay, agro-tourism, farm tourism, construction of retail outlets for agriculture, manufacturing of agricultural implements & equipment, raising of the vegetable nursery, Tissue Culture Laboratory, warehousing and transportation of agricultural produce, internet of things based vertical farming, petrol pumps, EV charging stations, ambulance, silk processing unit, silk reeling units, oxygen cryogenic tanker services, surveyor unit, and drilling unit have been added under the scheme.

“The state government has also decided to give a five years relaxation in the upper age limit in favour of women for applying under MMSY.

Besides, a target of benefitting two thousand beneficiaries was fixed in the year 2021-22 which has now been enhanced to 3,000 and 1,350 cases have been sanctioned under the scheme till date,” he added.

He stated that earlier, the state government was providing subsidies for 85 activities under the scheme.

But now the government has approved all the proposed amendments in MMSY-19 recommended by the Committee constituted under the Chairmanship of Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar in a recently held Cabinet meeting.