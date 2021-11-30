HP Human Rights body to direct govt for providing night shelters to homeless

With the onset of the winter season, HP State Human Rights Commission will direct the government to take care of the homeless poor who are forced to spend nights in nail biting cold in the open in the state.

HP Human Rights Commission member Dr Ajay Bhandari made these remarks in a webinar that was organised by Umang Foundation on awareness on human rights.

“The commission will direct the government to provide night shelters to the homeless poor people who spend nights on the roads during biting cold. It is a serious violation of human rights and the commission will also suggest to the government to include human rights as a subject in the syllabi at school and college level,” he added.

Bhandari said the commission will soon launch an awareness campaign with the help of NGOs and Media on human rights in the state.

He said the Commission was formed in 1995 but unfortunately later it became non-existent for 15 years. There was little awareness on human rights issues in the state as most of the complaints the commission received were of family disputes.

Dr Surender Kumar, trustee of Umang Foundation, said it was 11th weekly programme on human rights awareness in a series to mark 75th years of independence.

Prof Ajai Srivastava, a human rights activist and founder and Chairman of Umang Foundation briefed about the human rights violations in the state and said violation of human rights is a continuing process in a society like ours.