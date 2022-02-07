HP Guv pays tribute to martyrs at War Memorial

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday visited the War Memorial at Dharamsala in Kangra district and paid floral tributes to the 163 brave martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the country.

He remembered the martyrs by lighting the Amar Jawan Jyoti. This is the first time that a Governor of Himachal visited the Shahid Samarak at Dharamshala.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Himachal Pradesh is known as Veer Bhoomi. “Coming here, it becomes clear that the brave soldiers of Himachal have made the supreme sacrifice of their lives while showing their valor and courage to protect the boundaries of the country,” he added.

He stated that in the 1962 Sino-Indian war, 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, 1971 war and 1999 Kargil war, the brave soldiers of Himachal have shown determined courage and bravery. The country’s first Param Vir Chakra was in the name of Major Somnath of Himachal Pradesh.

“War Memorial is an inspiration to all our generation to come. It has all the necessary information about our war heroes who have laid their lives for our betterment”, said Arlekar. He said that he was fortune that he got the opportunity to come here

The Governor also interacted with the officials of Himachal Pradesh War Memorial Development Society, Dharamsala and shared their views with them. The President of the Society, Col Dadhwal apprised the Governor about the activities of the Society. He detailed about Shahid Samarak and the War Museum.

The Governor also visited the War Museum where the information about the wars from the Mahabharata period till now has been displayed so that the youth can get information about the methods of fighting the war in ancient times and the changes in the war till now.

The Governor inquired about the biographies of the Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra winners including the Victoria Cross winners displayed here.